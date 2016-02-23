US and EU regulators urge Indian drug companies to step up standards

| MUMBAI
MUMBAI Feb 23 U.S. and EU drug regulators
called upon India's pharmaceutical sector on Tuesday to step up
efforts to improve manufacturing standards and ensure the
reliability of data if it is to maintain its dominance in the
generic drugs industry.
India's $15 billion pharmaceutical industry, an increasingly
important global supplier of cheaper generic medicines, has been
dogged by concerns over quality issues after the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration banned a series of factories from producing
medicines for the United States due to inadequate standards.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA), and the UK's Medicines
and Health Regulatory Authority (MHRA) also barred some Indian
plants from producing drugs for their markets.
Officials from the U.S., EU and UK regulators said they plan
to increase the number of inspections in India, and are pushing
for better cooperation between Indian authorities and companies
as well as improved training for staff.
Some Indian companies are still not taking enough steps to
identify risks and failures at their firms, said Russell Wesdyk,
director of the office of surveillance at the FDA.
There is also a need to create a culture where employees can
report bad news to their bosses, said Gerald Heddell, the UK
MHRA's director of inspection enforcement and standards.
"There is a great respect for authority in India, but it can
become a weakness if people close their minds and only listen to
that authority, instead of doing the right thing."
India supplies about 33 percent of the medicines sold in the
United States, and nearly a quarter sold in the UK, according to
a report released on Tuesday by the largest Indian pharma lobby
group, the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA).
Complaints from regulators have ranged from issues over
hygiene and maintenance to concerns over falsifying
manufacturing-related tests results and data.
Indian companies have said they have been working on
improving their manufacturing standards by bringing in
third-party auditors, training staff, and automating their
systems.
The bosses of India's largest drugmakers, including Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Dr Reddy's Laboratories
Ltd, Lupin Ltd and Cadila Healthcare Ltd
stood by those commitments on Tuesday.
Sun's founder Dilip Shanghvi said he expected to automate
systems at all of the company's manufacturing plants in the next
three to four years.
Efforts by some Indian companies in the last couple of years
to improve compliance have been "very impressive", said Thomas
Cosgrove, director at the FDA's office of manufacturing quality.
Yet, many are lagging behind and need to do more, he said,
especially in ensuring that data is not compromised.
"Data integrity really sounds off alarm bells for us ... if
you see data integrity on the surface, there is likely a lot
going on underneath," Cosgrove said.
The regulators said that it was critical that Indian
companies ensure they follow quality standards, especially as
they aspire to make original medicines and more complex products
such as biosimilars.
"Generics is only one part," said Shanghvi, whose Sun is
also the world's fifth-biggest generic drugs maker. "We need to
think about how we can transform into global players."
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai, editing by Louise
Heavens)