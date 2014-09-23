India withdraws regulator's power to cap non-essential drug prices

MUMBAI, Sept 23 India has withdrawn the drug
pricing authority's powers that allowed it to fix the prices of
medicines not deemed essential, after its decision to impose
price caps on more than 100 drugs in July triggered industry
protests.
The Department of Pharmaceuticals has withdrawn guidelines
issued on May 29 that gave the National Pharmaceutical Pricing
Authority (NPPA) the powers to fix the prices of drugs that are
not on the essential medicines list, the latter said in a notice
late on Monday.
The Department of Pharmaceuticals, under India's Ministry of
Chemicals and Fertilizers, directly controls the NPPA.
The NPPA had issued a notice in July imposing price caps on
108 non-essential drugs, which are used to treat diseases
ranging from diabetes to HIV/AIDS. The move has been challenged
by the industry lobby groups in courts.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)