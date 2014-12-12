CORRECTED-India caps prices of 52 more "essential" drugs - pricing authority

BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects paragraph 4 to say Merck Ltd is a unit of Merck KGaA, not Merck & Co Inc)
MUMBAI Dec 12 India has capped the prices of 52 more drugs, including painkillers and antibiotics, the pricing authority said in a notice.
The additional drugs join a list of nearly 400 essential medicines that have so far been placed under price control in India, where a majority of the people live on under $2 a day and health insurance is scarce.
The new drugs to come under price control include commonly-used antibiotics and painkillers as well as medicines used for treating cancer and skin disorders, a notice on the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority website said.
Companies including Lupin Ltd, Cadila Healthcare Ltd and Merck Ltd - the Indian arm of German firm Merck KGaA - are among those selling drugs mentioned in the latest notice, the authority said.
Cadila and Lupin, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Merck's India unit was not immediately reachable. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.
May 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.