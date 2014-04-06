India's drug inspectors hard-pressed to scrutinise factories

| MUMBAI, April 7
MUMBAI, April 7 An Indian drugs regulator is
among the first to admit that oversight of the nation's huge
pharmaceutical industry can be patchy.
G.L. Singhal, chief regulator of northern Haryana state, a
drugs manufacturing hub, says he needs double the number of
inspectors if he is to properly scrutinise factories there.
"We literally have skeletal services. We are struggling in
the present system. Inspectors are so overburdened, and their
nature of duty is very serious," Singhal told Reuters.
There are just 1,500 drug inspectors responsible for more
than 10,000 factories in India, where one in every 22 locally
made samples was of sub-standard quality according to a study
carried out two years ago.
These factories supply medicines for India's 1.2 billion
people as well as export drugs to nearly 200 countries. Indian
companies produce more than 20 percent of the world's generic
drugs, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Yet, many inspectors lack vehicles to travel to sites or
sufficient space to store seized products. Moreover, former
inspectors have told Reuters of lax procedures where bad
practices are simply ignored.
Industry and former government officials also point to
policy loopholes and the lack of a single strong regulator as
serious problems.
Singhal's challenges in Haryana expose the weakness of
oversight in a $14 billion drug industry that has already been
hit by a rash of sanctions by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) due to lapses in manufacturing processes.
At a Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd plant in Toansa, FDA
inspectors said in January they had found that staff re-tested
raw materials after they had failed analytical testing "in order
to produce acceptable findings". In 2012, FDA inspectors at
another Ranbaxy plant found a black fibre in a tablet that may
have been a hair from an employee's arm.
But the vast majority of Indian drug plants are not
inspected by the FDA and are instead overseen by state and
national regulators which are plagued by a shortage of staff and
funds and must work through the country's slow-moving judiciary
to bring enforcement actions.
Of 48,082 drug samples collected by state inspectors in the
year to March 2012, 4.5 percent, or 2,186, were found to be of
sub-standard quality, according to a leaked confidential
government document that has been published on the Internet. The
document, published last year, said legal proceedings were
launched in 211 of those cases.
Court cases brought against local companies over drug
quality take up staff time and can drag on for years, during
which the manufacturers can continue to make and sell medicines,
three state drug regulators told Reuters.
FDA CRACKDOWN
About 40 percent of generic and over-the-counter medicines
sold in the United States come from India, where they are made
in over 500 plants that are subject to inspection by the FDA.
The U.S. regulator, guardian of the world's most important
pharmaceuticals market, has over the past year imposed import
bans on plants run by Ranbaxy Laboratories, Wockhardt Ltd
and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
The remaining 10,000 plants fall under the watch of India's
inspectors.
Plants barred from shipping to the United States typically
continue making drugs sold elsewhere, industry analysts say.
Ranbaxy and Wockhardt declined to comment. The Sun
Pharmaceuticals plant only made drugs for the U.S. market.
"How come it is the FDA who has picked up this problem and
not the Indian agency?" said Christophe Perrin, pharmaceutical
coordinator with Médecins Sans Frontières, a non-profit that
advocates for access to generic drugs of the sort made in India.
"The Indian agency should be on top of these things."
The FDA, itself, is scrambling to add staff in India to meet
a requirement that overseas plants face the same level of
scrutiny as those in the United States.
Responding to criticism about the standard of medicines made
by domestic firms, India's health ministry last month issued a
statement defending the federal regulator, saying a "robust
regulatory framework" ensures high standards of quality, safety
and efficacy.
Under Indian law, states regulate the manufacture, sale and
distribution of drugs, while federal authorities handle
approvals of new drugs and clinical trials, oversee drug imports
and coordinate the activities of the state regulators.
"Except for the U.S., other countries have no problems with
our drugs. They have never raised any objections or have found
fault," said a health ministry official, requesting anonymity
because he was not authorised to speak to the media.
In fact, last year Britain's drug regulator imposed import
curbs on two Wockhardt plants.
India's Drug Controller General, G.N. Singh, said the
regulator tried its best to make sure drugs were regulated
efficiently. "Things are moving forward," said Singh, who is
responsible for granting licences to manufacture medicines.
"If Haryana's regulator is telling you he is not able to
regulate drugs properly, he must be right. The state governments
are responsible for that, not the CDSCO (Central Drugs Standard
Control Organisation)," he said.
'OUT OF CURIOSITY'
Indian companies have rushed to cash in on the rampant
growth of generic pharmaceuticals in the past decade, as
countries seek cheaper drugs. Many manufacturers have failed to
pay sufficient attention to quality control, and regulators lack
the resources to keep up, some industry officials said.
"Money became the most important thing, not the quality of
the product or patients' lives. Corners were cut in ways they
wouldn't have been if you had a strong regulator," said former
Ranbaxy executive Dinesh Thakur, who blew the whistle on
production quality issues at the company in 2005. Ranbaxy paid a
record U.S. fine of $500 million in 2013.
Two former senior drug inspection officials, who spoke on
condition of anonymity citing a fear of harassment, said a lack
of resources, incentives and support from the government
resulted in little action against sloppy practices.
"I took salaries for 30 years without doing anything," said
one, who worked with the federal regulator CDSCO. "I visited
some of the plants ... not with the intention of taking any
action, but just out of curiosity."
Asked about these comments, Singh, the Drug Controller
General, said: "You bring the corrupt people to my notice and I
will take action. We have very honest people working for us.
India is an honest country."
Unlike the FDA, Indian regulators are not required to
disclose inspection observations - a system that many blame for
lack of transparency and little action against violators.
A committee of Indian lawmakers said in a report in 2012
that the drug regulatory system suffered from "several
deficiencies and shortcomings, some systemic and several
man-made".
To bolster its capability, India plans to raise the number
of inspectors to 5,000 in three to five years from about 1,500
now, according to Singh, the Drug Controller General of India.
Thakur, the whistleblower who is now the executive chairman
of a U.S.-based pharmaceutical consulting company, said
bolstering regulatory oversight of the Indian pharmaceutical
industry would be a lengthy process.
"That has been going on for 30 years so you're not going to
be able to change it overnight. It is cultural, and like all
things cultural it will take some time to unwind itself," he
said.
($1 = 60.2150 Indian Rupees)
