Indian drugmakers face squeeze in U.S. healthcare market

MUMBAI, March 17 India's small and medium-sized
generic drugmakers say the threat of tougher rules and higher
barriers for outsiders in the U.S. healthcare market will force
many to find a niche or focus their expansion efforts on other
countries.
India supplies nearly a third of medicines sold in the
United States, the world's largest healthcare market. Cut-price
generics sold by India's small- and medium-sized drugmakers have
been critical in bringing down prices there.
A more protectionist stance by President Donald Trump, with
the prospect of import tariffs and the U.S. boosting local drug
manufacturing, mean the operating environment for smaller
generic players will get worse, executives at Indian companies
said.
"If the challenges keep increasing, competition will reduce,
and this could actually increase prices there," said D.G. Shah,
secretary general of the Indian Pharmaceutical Association,
which represents 20 large Indian drugmakers.
J. Jayaseelan, who owns Nuray Chemicals, a maker of drug
ingredients, said many Indian firms are reconsidering, or
putting on hold, U.S. expansion plans.
Ajanta Pharma is one such firm. The mid-sized
generics drug maker said it had no plans to scale up its U.S.
business and would invest more in Asia and Africa instead.
"It's not a major market for us right now ... you've got to
look at the risk-reward ratio," said Rajeev Agarwal, general
manager of finance at Ajanta.
The risks comes as U.S. revenue growth for these firms is
falling. U.S. revenues for Indian drugmakers rose 15 percent in
2016, half the average annual growth rate of 33 percent between
2011 and 2015, ratings agency ICRA said. It expects the growth
rate to fall further this year.
Consolidation among U.S. drugs distributors and a federal
investigation into drug pricing have also reduced the pricing
power of drugsmakers.
The U.S. drugs regulator, the Food and Drug Administration,
has also banned dozens of Indian drug factories from supplying
the U.S. market following inspections that found inadequate
quality-control practices. Companies have invested significant
sums to raise their quality standards.
Firms that want to focus on the United States will have to
increase investment in higher-margin niche therapies, or
products requiring specialised manufacturing, said Mitanshu
Shah, senior vice president of finance at Alembic
Pharmaceuticals.
"Smaller companies with a few regular products and no
long-term vision for the United States won't last," Shah said.
Even with a vision, the U.S. market is just getting tougher
for companies to operate in, said Vijay Ramanavarapu, the head
of the U.S. business of drugmaker Granules India.
"You have to fight twice as hard today," Ramanavarapu said.
"It will be harder for new entrants to enter the U.S. market
unless they are able to find niche areas."
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai)