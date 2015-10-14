Indian drug retailers protest against e-pharmacies

| NEW DELHI/MUMBAI
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI Oct 14 Indian drug retailers
shut up shop for the day on Wednesday to protest against the
country's growing online pharmacy industry, and threatened to
close indefinitely if the federal government did not shut down
e-pharmacies.
The nationwide protest was widely supported, with as many as
850,000 chemists closing their doors, leaving patients waiting
in long queues at any pharmacies that were open.
"I have been to 7-8 shops that were closed. My son has
fever, and he needs medicine urgently," said Sukanti Bhoi, 55,
as she waited for her turn at a government hospital pharmacy in
the eastern state of Odisha.
Shops inside and around hospitals as well as 24-hour
pharmacies did not join in the one-day strike.
Online pharmacies are a relatively new phenomenon in India,
where mom-and-pop stores have long dispensed drugs. But online
retailers pose a threat to their bricks-and-mortar peers in a
market IMS Health estimates is worth about $13 billion.
Companies including Zigy and Sequoia Capital-backed 1mg have
set up e-pharmacies over the past couple of years. Healthcare
company Apollo Hospitals Enterprise plans to start
online sales if the government regulates the business.
Drug retailers are worried.
"It is a matter of our livelihoods, we must be prepared for
a fight," said pharmacist Satish Vij, who travelled from
northern Haryana state to take part in a protest in New Delhi,
where about 1,000 people, mostly pharmacists, wore black arm
bands, held placards and shouted slogans against e-pharmacies.
"We will struggle if multinationals enter this business," he
said.
J.S. Shinde, president of the All India Organization of
Chemists and Druggists which called the protest, said the
retailers' trade group will consider an indefinite strike if the
government does not stop online drug sales within two months.
The dispute pits drug retailers, many of whom belong to the
middle-class voter-base of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
Bharatiya Janata Party, against the leader's push to encourage
tech and digital entrepreneurship in India.
Late on Tuesday, in a last-minute attempt to get pharmacies
to stay open, Modi's Health Ministry said it was studying
several representations on how the online pharmacy business
should be regulated. It said the views of all stakeholders will
be considered.
A Health Ministry spokeswoman could not immediately be
reached for comment on Wednesday.
But retailers do not even want the government to consider
online pharmacies as a legitimate business. They say online
sales will lead to more cases of drug abuse as medicines will be
sold without proper verification.
E-pharmacies say they have safeguards in place. Prashant
Tandon, president of the newly formed group of e-pharmacies --
Indian Internet Pharmacy Association -- said the internet will
also help small drug stores grow faster.
(Additional reporting by Jatindra Dash in Bhubaneswar; Editing
by Paritosh Bansal and Adrian Croft)