UPDATE 1-India's Piramal Healthcare to buy U.S. firm to boost R&D

* Expects to close $635 mln acquisition by June 30
* Sees acquisition adding $160 mln revenue in 2012
MUMBAI, May 16 Indian drugmaker Piramal
Healthcare has agreed to buy a U.S.-based healthcare
data provider for $635 million to boost research and
development, the company said on Wednesday, a month after it
acquired the new molecules division of Germany's Bayer's
Mumbai-based Piramal has been looking to expand its R&D
portfolio after it sold its formulations business to U.S.-based
Abbott Laboratories for $3.72 billion in 2010.
The company aims to close the acquisition of Decision
Resources Group (DRG), based in Burlington, Massachusetts, by
the end of June 30. The unit, with a team of about 300 analysts,
is expected to bring in revenues of $160 million in 2012.
Piramal is trying to focus on grass-root research and
high-value patents and shift away from making copycat drugs,
said Siddhant Khandekar, analyst at ICICI Direct.
"The deal suggests Piramal does not want to exit the
pharmaceuticals sector."
"Although the healthcare information industry size looks
promising, I am not sure how Piramal can actually utilise this
opportunity," he said.
The global healthcare information industry is valued about
$5.7 billion and tough regulatory challenges in R&D are expected
to boost demand for researched data on existing as well as new
molecules, Piramal said in a statement.
DRG, which provides web-enabled information using
proprietary database to global healthcare companies for their
R&D projects, is growing 20 percent a year and counts 48 of the
top 50 global pharmaceutical companies as clients, it said.
"Global healthcare industry is facing several challenges
like rising research costs, lower drug approval rates and
mounting regulatory pressures," Chairman Ajay Piramal said in a
statement.
"The need for specialist information is critical and the
demand is growing."
Shares in Piramal Healthcare, valued $1.37 billion, rose 1.1
percent to 434.35 rupees by 0453 GMT, in a weak Mumbai market
that was down 1.55 percent.