Playboy club to miss date with sun-kissed Indian state

| MUMBAI, April 19
MUMBAI, April 19 Plans to open India's first
Playboy club in coastal Goa state have hit a stumbling block,
with local politicians rejecting the idea of "bunnies" on its
pristine beaches amid growing pressure for better treatment of
women after a fatal gang rape last year.
India has strict censorship laws and there is no Indian
version of Playboy magazine, but the promoters of the Playboy
brand in India last year revealed plans to open clubs around the
country, with dress adapted to fit Indian mores.
A lawmaker from the right-wing party that rules the state
had threatened a hunger strike if the government allowed Playboy
to set up shop in Goa, saying it would tarnish the image of the
state.
"If the government had to give a licence to Playboy, it
amounts to giving a licence for prostitution," Michael Lobo told
Reuters, adding that Playboy promoted vulgarity.
"We respect our women," he said. "We don't want to promote
Goa as a sex tourism destination like Thailand."
Tens of thousands of tourists visit Goa during the peak
October-March season to enjoy its golden beaches, which are also
famous for night-long parties.
Media reports suggest many other politicians and women's
groups share Lobo's misgivings, but the Bharatiya Janata Party
that rules Goa has not officially made its displeasure known.
On Monday, though, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar told
the state assembly that Playboy's licence application had been
rejected on "technical grounds", citing rules that allow such
licences for individuals but not companies.
Playboy clubs are part of the hedonistic lifestyle promoted
by octogenarian Hugh Hefner, founder of the Playboy magazine
which features pictures of naked women. Playboy clubs around the
world feature waitresses dressed in black satin bodices, bow
ties, cuffs and bunny ears.
The clash highlights the growing pressure for a more
restrictive climate in India after the brutal gang rape of a
young woman in the capital of New Delhi in December provoked
widespread outrage about attitudes towards women.
Undaunted, the promoters of the Playboy brand in India - PB
Lifestyle, which has a licensing agreement with U.S.-based
Playboy Enterprises Inc - said they would try again.
"There are certain technical glitches that we need to
correct and then we'll take it from there," said Sanjay Gupta,
CEO of PB Lifestyle. "I cannot predict what the government's
decision will be."
Gupta said they have tried to ensure the Playboy club
dresses did not offend Indian sensibilities, even toning down
its characteristic bunny costumes to suit local tastes - a first
for Playboy clubs worldwide.
He added that the Goa property was planned not as a night
club but as a beach café where women would be given special
privileges. He did not specify what those privileges were.
"The environment and atmosphere we are creating are women
friendly," Gupta said. "It's not a male bastion, spouses are
more than welcome."
The company still plans to open Playboy clubs in other
Indian cities.