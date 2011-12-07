版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 7日 星期三 12:31 BJT

India's supermarket policy put on hold: trade min

NEW DELHI Dec 7 India has decided to put on hold a decision to open the country's supermarket sector to foreign firms such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Trade Minister Anand Sharma said on Wednesday after a meeting of the government and opposition parties.

