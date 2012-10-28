REFILE-Eyeing elections, India PM adds new blood to cabinet

* Oil, foreign policy, mining portfolios change hands
* Incomers include Rahul Gandhi loyalists
* Last big reshuffle before the 2014 elections
By Frank Jack Daniel and Mayank Bhardwaj
NEW DELHI, Oct 27 Indian Prime Minister Manmohan
Singh gave his cabinet an overdue facelift on Sunday, bringing
in younger ministers in a bid to breathe new life into his aged,
scandal-tainted government ahead of state and federal elections.
The reshuffle, which has been on the cards for six months,
may be Singh's last chance to significantly change the direction
of his government and convince voters the ruling Congress party
deserves a third consecutive term in 2014.
He rejigged about a third of his 30-member cabinet, and
reshuffled a number of key portfolios, including, oil, foreign
policy, railways and justice. As part of the image makeover, he
also brought in a raft of new, younger junior ministers who will
not have cabinet-level posts.
Notably absent from the new names was Rahul Gandhi, the
scion of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty that has governed India for
much of the 65 years since independence. Gandhi is expected to
be the party's candidate for prime minister in the 2014 election
but has so far shied away from a formal role in government.
Singh said after a swearing-in ceremony for the new
ministers that he had wanted Gandhi in the cabinet but that the
Congress party general-secretary wanted to work for the party.
The party is headed by Rahul's mother Sonia Gandhi.
Several of the new junior ministers, however, are closely
linked to the 42-year-old Gandhi, which could extend his
influence in the council of ministers without directly exposing
him to potential damage if the government's popularity fails to
pick up.
Singh's shaky coalition has been paralysed by infighting and
policy drift for much of its second term, struggling to drive
through major economic reforms long demanded by investors and
business leaders even as economic growth has sharply slowed.
"The road ahead is full of challenges. But this is a team,
which I hope will be able to meet those challenges," Singh said,
according to a Tweet by his office.
Singh's elderly cabinet has also been seen as increasingly
out of touch with the country's youthful electorate.
Politicians in India generally reach senior positions late in
life -- a reflection of a traditional respect for elders.
"MAKING WAY FOR YOUNGSTERS"
Despite the reshuffle, relatively few senior ministers in
the cabinet led by 80-year-old Singh are under 65. Outgoing
foreign minister, S.M. Krishna, 80, had stepped down ahead of
the rejig, saying he was "making way for youngsters".
Krishna's replacement was the 59-year-old Salman Khurshid,
who until the shakeup, was law minister. Khurshid has been
battling allegations levelled by anti-corruption activist Arvind
Kejriwal that involve the misappropriation of funds in an NGO.
Khurshid has strongly denied any wrongdoing.
Other key appointments are: Veerappa Moily (oil), Ashwani
Kumar (law and justice), Dinsha Patel (mines) Jyotiraditya
Scindia (power) and Sachin Pilot (corporate affairs). Scindia
and Pilot are both seen as close to Rahul Gandhi.
The reshuffle follows a slew of economic reforms that
improved investor sentiment about Asia's third-largest economy
and restored some credibility to Singh's flagging leadership.
P. Chidambaram was reinstated as finance minister in August,
his third stint in the post. He has been widely credited with
helping to push through a number of politically tricky reforms
to revive investor sentiment.
Corruption scandals have damaged the government's image over
the last two years, and at times ministers seem more focussed on
fighting accusations of graft than running their portfolios.
The main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) paralysed
the last session of parliament over a report by the
auditor-general that raised questions about sweetheart coal
deals.
A scandal over the sale of telecoms spectrum licenses
triggered street protests last year and led to the jailing of
the telecoms minister, Andimuthu Raja.
"You need to have people who are free from some of these
issues, and who can give time to actual governance," said
Subhash Agrawal, editor of India Focus. "There is a pressing
need in the country for people who can just work."