India's Modi may bet on old faces and new to regain winning ways

* Campaign manager Shah seen staying despite poll setbacks
* Jaitley may move to defence - sources
* Coal and power minister a candidate for finance portfolio
* Eye on Uttar Pradesh as launchpad for 2019 re-election bid
By Rupam Jain Nair
NEW DELHI, Jan 22 Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi may look to press the reset button on his leadership this
spring to reinvigorate stalled economic reforms and appease
critics, eyeing a mix of tried and tested allies and fresh
blood, senior government sources said.
The government has overseen rapid economic growth but failed
on tax and land reforms, and the euphoria that met Modi's 2014
election triumph has given way to investor disillusionment;
Indian stocks have erased all of their gains since he
won power.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faces a crucial
election test in the most populous state of Uttar Pradesh in
2017 that it probably needs to win if it wants to hold on to
power nationally in 2019.
"Modi needs to identify new talent and bring changes in his
government. It will be too late if he fails to do it now," said
veteran newspaper editor and commentator Shekhar Gupta.
With an eye on Uttar Pradesh, Modi looks set to keep Amit
Shah on as BJP president, the sources said, extending his
closest aide and election campaign manager's tenure by three
years when it expires at the weekend.
But Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, responsible for
delivering the Modi message to international investors, may move
to defence after he delivers his annual budget in late February,
sources said.
Jaitley, 63, has failed to push through a major tax reform
and critics have faulted his stewardship over India's $2
trillion economy, which is growing fast but not creating enough
jobs to employ an expanding workforce.
A spokesman for Modi declined to comment on the move and an
official in Jaitley's office said he had no knowledge of a
possible reshuffle.
Moving Jaitley to defence, a post he also held in the early
months of the Modi government, could better suit the veteran
corporate lawyer and keep the strategically important portfolio
in trusted hands.
It would also open the way for power and coal minister
Piyush Goyal to take the finance portfolio, while
underperformers in other minor posts may be weeded out.
A federal minister and two BJP officials said Goyal, 51, was
being groomed for his next big role, and a white paper on
banking was recently shared with him to seek his inputs. A Goyal
aide denied all knowledge of an impending promotion.
Goyal is a good communicator and has often travelled abroad
with Modi, but lacks political and electoral experience.
The ex-investment banker has turned around state-run Coal
India, tackled chronic power shortages and backed
renewable sources of energy.
Those are key wins for Modi, whose provision of 24/7
electricity as chief minister of Gujarat state helped him become
prime minister.
"Goyal is doing a fine job - he has brought a lot of energy
to the coal and power sector," said Rajiv Kumar, senior fellow
at the Centre for Policy Research in New Delhi.
"But I'm not sure he can do justice to the complex finance
portfolio," he said. "Goyal, with his micro orientation, might
struggle to get to grips with multi-dimensional and serious
macroeconomic issues facing the country."
BALANCING ACT
Modi, who has relentlessly centralised power in the prime
minister's office, has held his cards close to his chest and
would have the last word on recruiting new talent from a pool of
candidates that is short on experience.
Shah, Modi's right-hand man in Gujarat and the architect of
his general election triumph, lost his winning touch last year
with a heavy defeat to an upstart party in Delhi and a crashing
loss in the big eastern state of Bihar.
That has tested the patience of the ideological parent of
the BJP, the Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh
(RSS). But, apart from a brief rebellion by party elders, Modi
has managed to fend off challenges to his authority.
At a meeting between BJP and RSS leaders earlier this month
in New Delhi, Modi made his support for Shah clear. No
challenger has applied for the post, meaning that Shah's term
that expires this weekend will be extended by three years.
While party workers praise Shah as a tough and effective
administrator, many want him to promote new faces instead of, as
he has done, focusing his campaign strategy exclusively on Modi.
Even though Modi addressed more than 30 rallies on the
campaign trail, the BJP fell in Bihar in November to an alliance
of regional parties. Realising its fate was sealed, it did not
even field a candidate for chief minister.
The party's fortunes will depend on five state polls in 2016
that will build up to next year's crunch vote in Uttar Pradesh.
The outcome of that ballot will set the tone for the 2019
general election.
Shah helped Modi win the biggest general election mandate in
three decades by sweeping 71 of 80 seats in the northern state,
whose 200 million population is as big as Brazil's.
"If Shah wins Uttar Pradesh, then no one can stop Modi from
becoming the prime minister again," said one senior BJP leader.
(Additional reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Mike
Collett-White and Douglas Busvine)