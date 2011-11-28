India gov't faces parliament opposition on retail reform

NEW DELHI Nov 28 India's government faced
widespread opposition within parliament on Monday from both
political rivals and its own coalition allies over last week's
move to allow foreign supermarket giants retailers to enter
Asia's third-largest economy.
Opposing the move to allow store chains like Wal-Mart Stores
Inc up to a 51 percent stake in retail ventures, a wide
range of parties said they would use the parliamentary session
this week to force the government to backtrack.
The uproar could force a vote on one of the government's
biggest reforms in years. If it loses that vote, in theory it
could spark a wider vote of no-confidence in the Congress
party-led ruling coalition.
The government coalition has parliamentary majority of
roughly 18 seats. But several of its biggest allies say they
oppose the retail reform and parliament was briefly adjourned on
Monday amid scenes of uproar in the lower house.
The main Hindu nationalist opposition party, the Bharatiya
Janata Party (BJP), said it will push for a vote, known as an
"adjournment motion", over retail.
The retail reform breathed new life into the government of
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who ushered in free market
reforms 20 years ago but has been bogged down by corruption
scandals and was starting to be seen as a lame duck.
But it was a politically risky move, coming ahead of major
state elections next year that could redraw the political map
ahead of 2014 general elections. The opposition claims the
retail move will mean millions of small shopkeeps jobs are lost.
As well as appealing to a burgeoning urban middle class,
supporters say the reform will draw in much-needed new
investment to a sputtering economy. Policymakers say spending on
cold-storage and warehousing will ease supply-side pressures
that have driven inflation close to a double-digit clip.
(Reporting by Nigam Prusty and Manoj Kumar; Editing by John
Chalmers)