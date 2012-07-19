UPDATE 1-India to levy duties on imported power gear

NEW DELHI, July 19 India's cabinet on Thursday
approved a proposal to impose 21 percent in duties on power
equipment imported for large electricity generation projects, a
minister told reporters, in a move to curtail an influx of
foreign gear.
Indian makers of power generating, facing heavy competition
from imported equipment, mainly from China, have been pushing
for the new duties.
India now charges customs duty of 5 percent on gear imported
for power projects under 1,000 megawatts capacity and imposes no
customs duty on equipment for larger projects.
Domestic equipment makers including state-run Bharat Heavy
Electricals Ltd as well as Larsen & Toubro
and its joint venture partner, Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries, are expected to benefit from the move.
Other global gear makers with manufacturing joint ventures
in India that stand to benefit include Hitachi and
U.S.-based Babcock and Wilcox.
"If this step is going to help domestic manufacturing gain
some level playing ground, I think it's a good move," said R.
Shankar Raman, chief financial officer of Larsen & Toubro.
Shares in Bharat Heavy Electricals closed 2.5 percent higher
in anticipation of the government duty move, which was announced
after the close of trading.