INSIGHT-Punchups, kidnappings mar India's efforts to privatise power

| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Oct 8 It is rough being an employee
of Torrent Power Ltd in the Indian city of Agra.
Furious residents regularly take staff of the power distributor
hostage or beat them up, stone-throwing mobs besiege the firm's
high-walled compound, and one official recently had to be
hospitalised after he was hit on the head with a brick.
On some days there are more than 10 protests staged around
the city against Torrent, which won the franchise to supply
power to Agra in 2009. When it took over, rampant theft and a
failure by authorities to crack down on defaulters meant that
70 percent of electricity consumed in the city was not paid for.
But Torrent's efforts to make customers pay have triggered a
city-wide backlash and a storm of claims that it over-charges,
uses heavy-handed tactics against defaulters and deliberately
curbs the number of hours of electricity a day to save money.
"Torrent is cheating people and that has made them angry,"
said Ram Shankar, the member of parliament for Agra, who says he
receives up to 15 complaints a day from constituents unhappy
about the penalties. "If they don't attend to people, they will
be beaten up."
The company's defence - that it inherited a ramshackle
network suffering from years of under-investment and that the
blackouts are beyond its control - has fallen on deaf ears.
Torrent's woes in Agra, home to the country's most famous
monument, the Taj Mahal, illustrate how India's efforts to
modernise its economy are often thwarted by local politics that
feed on fear of change.
It is also a cautionary tale for the Indian government,
which has unveiled a bailout plan for debt-ridden electricity
distribution companies - most of which are owned by states - and
made it a condition for them to look at adopting the
distribution franchise model to help slash massive losses.
Torrent's experience highlights the perils for companies
hoping to benefit from the privatisation drive, as well as the
challenges facing India as it grapples with chronic energy
shortages that stand in the way of its ambitions to become a
global economic power.
The electricity distribution companies are at the heart of
the power crisis and were blamed for one of the world's worst
blackouts in late July, when three of India's five transmission
grids collapsed, cutting electricity to states where 670 million
people live - more than half the country's population.
The companies have racked up losses of more than $46 billion
because of unrestrained power theft, leakage from a poorly
maintained network and state governments' reluctance to raise
tariffs to meet higher generation costs. Politicians fear a
revolt by voters, many of whom view free electricity as a right.
If tariffs had risen in line with other household expenses
over the five years to March 2010, the distributors would have
turned a profit of 100 billion rupees instead of an aggregate
loss of 873 billion rupees over the same period, according to
CRISIL, the India unit of rating agency Standard & Poor's.
SHADY MIDDLEMEN, ILLEGAL HOOKUPS
Privatisation, in particular the franchise model, is seen by
many as key to solving the crisis. But as Torrent's experience
in Agra shows, it is hugely risky and a hard way to make money.
To succeed means upending a deep-rooted culture of
non-payment and getting the support of populist-leaning state
governments, according to dozens of government officials,
company owners, politicians and industry analysts interviewed by
Reuters.
Private power companies that dare to venture in face a
complex web of political patronage and deep-rooted corruption
involving shady middlemen who organise illegal hookups to
power-lines, pay government officials to settle bills for
smaller amounts and, for a fee, will keep creaky transformers
running.
"To bring about privatisation requires enormous political
will," said Torrent Director Murli Ranganathan during a Reuters
visit to the company's office complex in Agra. "Without
political will, without administrative support you will not be
able to convert this model into success."
On the face of it, media-shy Torrent Power seems to be
acutely aware of the political environment in which it operates.
It was the biggest single corporate donor to the ruling
Congress party and the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party
(BJP) between 2003-2011, according to an analysis of named
donations to political parties by the Association for Democratic
Reforms (ADR), a non-governmental group that campaigns for
greater transparency in politics.
Torrent Power, which has a market capitalisation of $1.5
billion, is headquartered in Gujarat state and is perceived by
opposition politicians there as being close to Chief Minister
Narendra Modi, a BJP leader who is viewed as a strong contender
to become the next prime minister.
Ranganathan sounded frustrated that things were not going
according to plan in Agra, in Uttar Pradesh state, and said he
was pushing the local government to set up special police
stations and courts dedicated to prosecuting electricity theft.
Similar set-ups in the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra
had proven successful, he said.
"If the law is strong enough, then local politics doesn't
matter," he said.
A few days before the interview, a group of stone-throwing
protesters had gathered outside the compound, the latest in a
series of such incidents. When Reuters visited, a guard standing
behind a heavy metal gate had body armour, a heavy stick and a
rifle piled nearby.
STAFF BEATEN, KIDNAPPED
Ranganathan insisted the company was happy with the support
it had received from Uttar Pradesh's new chief minister,
Akhilesh Yadav, whose party won a sweeping electoral victory in
the state this year and like all Indian parties is protective of
its support base, or "vote bank".
Yadav, however, told Reuters he is renegotiating the terms
of Torrent's contract to supply power to the industrial city of
Kanpur because he does not "want a repeat of Agra". Despite
winning the contract in 2009, Torrent has not received the final
go-ahead to start operations in Kanpur, the largest city in the
country's most populous state.
The state accountant-general, meanwhile, said in June he had
found irregularities in the way the 20-year contract was awarded
to Torrent.
Politicians are perceived to be riding the wave of popular
discontent, which stems not just from the new reality of being
forced to pay for electricity, but also from the steep penalties
charged for theft. Torrent says the penalties are mandated by
the state but that it is now looking at ways of reducing them.
Ram Shankar, the Agra member of parliament, boasted of
organising violent protests outside Torrent's offices.
"We camp at their office. Most employees run away. Those who
are left behind get beaten up," he said.
Torrent officials said some staff raiding homes to
disconnect consumers for non-payment had been taken hostage by
residents, usually for several hours at a time. Others had been
held to highlight complaints about delays in dealing with power
cuts. Yet more employees had been beaten or punched.
Torrent is focused on dealing with customer complaints much
more promptly. It is also rebuilding the electricity network by
replacing all transformers and putting wires underground to
ensure a more stable supply and curb illegal hookups.
"Once people understand the fruits of privatisation ... they
are going to latch onto it," said Ranganathan.
THE OTHER SIDE OF THE STORY
Agra, however, is only one side of the story of India's
experimentation with the distribution franchise model. The other
half of the tale involves the same company but a different city,
Bhiwandi, on the outskirts of Mumbai, the financial capital.
Given Torrent's travails in Agra, it is one rich in irony.
The franchise model now being championed by reform-minded
policymakers in India won acceptance because of Torrent's
success in dramatically cutting distribution losses in Bhiwandi,
a grimy textile town of less than a million people.
When Torrent took over in 2007, Bhiwandi paid for barely 40
percent of the electricity it consumed. Three-quarters of
consumers were not accurately metered and transformers failed
frequently.
This changed dramatically in just four years: 99 percent
were metered and losses shrank to less than 20 percent.
Torrent's success lay in extensive security of the network and
vigilance that curtailed theft. Investment in infrastructure
ensured quality of supply.
Bhiwandi does not provide a picturesque backdrop for one of
India's biggest privatisation success stories. Its rutted roads
and rotting buildings blackened by pollution belie the fact that
it is one of the country's main textile hubs.
About 600,000 power looms are packed into factories
sometimes little bigger than garages and tended to by sweating
men stripped to their waists. The rhythmic whirring and clacking
of the weaving machines spills into the surrounding streets.
When Torrent arrived, it faced a wall of opposition from
factory owners, politicians and residents who objected to new
meters being installed and having to pay bills in full for the
first time.
In a foretaste of what was to come in Agra, mobs attacked
the company's offices and staff were assaulted.
But that is where the similarity with Agra ended, because
unlike Uttar Pradesh, the government of Maharashtra, India's
richest state, is much tougher on electricity theft.
Arrests were made and police deployed in large numbers to
protect Torrent's offices. The political backing gave the
company the space it needed to rebuild the electricity network.
Once it was able to demonstrate results with a better power
supply, opposition began to fade.
"In this state the political leadership decided to give
political support for every activity for the reduction of loss,"
said Ajoy Mehta, managing director of the Maharashtra State
Electricity Distribution Company. "They have said very clearly
we are not here to protect dishonest and law-breaking citizens.
That is the main reason (Bhiwandi) succeeded."
"The whole concept is correcting the psychology. Somewhere,
historically, we've made our people believe that any service
given by the government need not be paid for," he said.
In Bhiwandi, power-loom operators now enjoy 20 hours of
supply compared with 12 hours when Torrent took over in 2007.
A more reliable supply has been a boon for business.
Purushottam Vanga, who owns 64 looms and is president of the
Bhiwandi Padmanagar Powerloom Weavers Association, said
production at his factory has jumped 30 percent in six years.
It is a tale of two cities: in Agra, Torrent is dealing with
many poor residents who see no financial benefit to owning up to
not paying for electricity and are angry that, since the company
took over, their power supply has deteriorated. Torrent blames
the blackouts on unscheduled loadshedding by the state operator.
In Bhiwandi, the biggest consumers of electricity are the
power loom operators who have experienced the financial benefits
of a more stable power supply.
PROBLEMS WITH MODEL
Torrent's triumph in Bhiwandi persuaded several other states
to adopt the model. But to date Bhiwandi remains the only
success story.
A main constraint for bidders has been the reliability of
government data on consumers, billing and losses, said Rahul
Bagdia, co-founder of utility consultancy pManifold.
The winners have mostly been companies with no experience in
distribution. Bigger players with deeper pockets are more risk
averse and have refrained from final bids or quoted low.
Companies have also struggled to get working capital from banks.
"We faced tremendous amount of difficulty in convincing
banks to lend to us due to the newness of the franchise model
and (the central bank's) diktat to decrease exposure to the
power distribution sector," said Kaustubh Dhavse, senior
vice-president at Spanco, which started a franchise operation in
the Maharashtra city of Nagpur more than a year ago.
With the franchise model, companies offer a price at which
they would buy power from the state utility to supply city
consumers at a tariff decided by the state regulator. The
contract goes to the highest bidder, who makes a profit by
curbing theft and other transmission losses.
Less than 200 miles from Agra is Kanpur, a major industrial
city that is home to tanneries and hosiery and food processing
factories. Distribution losses are sky-high and power cuts
frequent.
This is the next big test for Torrent and the franchise
model. With its reputation dented by the trouble in Agra, the
company will have to move fast to improve power supplies to win
people's confidence, businessmen and politicians said.
Heavy-handed tactics to clamp down on electricity theft will
not work in Kanpur, warned Manmohan Rajpal, head of the India
Industrial Association in the city.
"If they do that here, they will be beaten up," he said.