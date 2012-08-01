RPT-India's blackouts shine light on broken power sector

By Sanjeev Choudhary and John Chalmers
REUTERS Aug 1 As India's power minister stood
up to address parliament one day last May, the chamber was
plunged into darkness and a roar of laughter went up.
Rolling power cuts are part of daily life in India, where
energy production falls far short of the demands of a
fast-growing economy and an increasingly affluent population,
but blackouts for two days this week across a vast swathe of the
country were no laughing matter.
Three of India's five transmission grids collapsed on
Tuesday, cutting power to states where some 670 million people
live, more than half of the country's population. That blackout,
one of the world's worst, followed a similar breakdown across
the north the previous day.
It is not clear what sparked the massive failures.
The central government has accused state governments of
taking more electricity from the grids than their allotted
quotas, and some have blamed disappointing monsoon rains for a
surge in power demand from farmers struggling to irrigate their
land.
However, deep-seated problems spanning the generation of
power to its distribution mean a repeat of this week's fiasco
cannot be ruled out.
"So many things have been ignored. So many things have not
been done. It is lack of initiative and wrong initiative, wrong
policy and no policy," said Suresh Prabhu, who was power
minister in a previous government led by the main opposition
party.
Prabhu said the power sector was in complete chaos and
risked collapse if no action was taken quickly.
POWER PLANT DELAYS
India has installed power capacity of 205,000 megawatts
(MW), about 35 percent more than it had five years ago, thanks
to an aggressive drive by the government to add more.
However, that is still only about a fifth of China's
capacity, and so - even though one third of Indians are not even
connected to a power grid - there is a gap between supply and
demand, with the peak-hour deficit reaching about 10 percent.
Efforts to accelerate the pace of capacity addition have
been thwarted by hurdles standing in the way of land acquisition
and clearances for power projects, including regulatory delays
and environmental concerns.
Government data shows that the average delay for
construction of thermal power projects is running at 15 months,
but some have been on the drawing board for years.
Take the case of billionaire Anil Ambani's plan to set up a
7,480 MW plant at Dadri in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.
A decade after the project was announced it is still not
operational after protests by farmers over land acquisition and
a legal challenge that is still pending in the Supreme Court.
Coal and natural gas shortages have crimped the rollout of
new plants and left many existing units running below potential,
where in all some 15,000 MW of capacity are lying idle.
Ambani's Reliance Power has built the first phase
of a $1.8 billion plant in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh,
sourcing state-of-the-art equipment from General Electric Co
, but it doesn't have the gas to start it up.
The fuel shortage is acute when it comes to coal, which
accounts for two-thirds of the country's power generation.
India has about 10 percent of the world's coal reserves but
output by the near-monopoly Coal India has stagnated,
importing coal is far more costly and a lack of rail capacity
from ports has held up supplies. Many power plants have less
than seven days' of coal stocks, a level seen as critical to
continuous operation.
"Coal India has enough reserves. But evacuation
(transportation) is the main problem," said a senior coal
ministry official. He said Coal India had set aside $900 million
to lay train tracks in the next five years but the railway
ministry had not responded to the plan.
DISTRIBUTION COMPANIES IN TROUBLE
While generation capacity has increased, renovation of the
transmission network has not kept pace, which means that about
one-third of production is lost at this stage.
"A lot of the transmission network is not old," said
Kameswara Rao, leader for power and mining at Price Waterhouse
Coopers India. "We are running but the treadmill is even
faster."
Perhaps the biggest challenge, though, is the health of
decrepit distribution companies that depend on subsidies and
face huge losses from low tariffs and rampant power theft.
Together, they are now saddled with debt worth some $35 billion
and are increasingly unable to pay for new supplies.
"Generation capacity will only get financed if the
financiers feel that the generators are selling power to
distributors who are financially capable of paying for it,"
Planning Commission deputy chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia said
recently in defence of a government plan to bail out the mostly
state-owned distribution companies.
Populist-inclined state governments have made it difficult
for distributors to set cost-reflective tariffs. H owever, with
bank loans drying up, many distributors have been forced to
raise tariffs sharply over the past six months.
To be fair, there have been many steps to reform the power
sector over the past decade.
The generation, transmission and distribution segments of
the industry have been separated to allow each to work on its
own, and private investors have been drawn into generation in
particular, now accounting for about one quarter of capacity.
However, more sector reform is unlikely to come quickly from
a government that appears to feel it has much to be proud of.
Sushilkumar Shinde, who was promoted from power minister to
interior minister even as the country reeled from Tuesday's
blackout, told a news channel the next day: "I rate myself as an
excellent power minister."