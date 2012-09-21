版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 21日 星期五 11:27 BJT

INDIA PRESS-India to spend over $35 bln for air power over 10 yrs - Times of India

----------

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Air India cuts fares by up to 15 pct for early buyers of tickets - Mint

----------

Vodafone may pay $1.5 bln India tax if interest waived - Economic Times

----------

Adani Group, PEs in race for stake in Dhamra Port - Economic Times

----------

Reliance Comm raises call tariffs by 25 pct - Economic Times

----------

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐