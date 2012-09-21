INDIA PRESS-India to spend over $35 bln for air power over 10 yrs - Times of India

BRIEF-Saputo reports it may purchase up to 2 mln common shares
* Saputo announces it may purchase up to 2,000,000 common shares through private agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Air India cuts fares by up to 15 pct for early buyers of tickets - Mint
Vodafone may pay $1.5 bln India tax if interest waived - Economic Times
Adani Group, PEs in race for stake in Dhamra Port - Economic Times
Reliance Comm raises call tariffs by 25 pct - Economic Times
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Whitewave foods reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
NEW YORK, Feb 16 AT&T Inc said on Thursday it would make its unlimited data plan available to all wireless customers who pay a monthly bill, days after rival Verizon Communications Inc announced an unlimited option.