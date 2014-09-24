INDIA PRESS-Bharti Airtel sees charges on merger with Qualcomm unit as 'double fee' - Economic Times

BRIEF-TD Ameritrade announces pricing of $800 mln senior notes offering
* TD Ameritrade announces pricing of $800 million senior notes offering
* Transaction is expected to be highly accretive to EBITDA, margin and adjusted earnings per share
