INDIA PRESS-KKR eyes $230 mln share sale in Bharti Infratel - Economic Times

BRIEF-Hitgen, Pfizer enter research collaboration and license agreement to build and screen novel DNA-encoded libraries
* Hitgen and Pfizer enter research collaboration and license agreement to build and screen novel dna-encoded libraries
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
* Hitgen and Pfizer enter research collaboration and license agreement to build and screen novel dna-encoded libraries
SINGAPORE, April 18 Chevron is restarting liquefied natural gas (LNG) production at its Gorgon Train Two facility in Australia, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
RIYADH, April 17 Saudi Arabia aims to produce 10 percent of its power from renewable sources in the next six years as it pushes ahead with a multi-billion-dollar plan to diversify its energy mix and free up more crude oil for export.