版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 18日 星期四 10:29 BJT

INDIA PRESS-Blackstone buys stake in Bangalore realty for $200 mln - Economic Times

----------

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐