版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 4日 星期一 11:09 BJT

INDIA PRESS-Blackstone eyes big profit from Bangalore property investment - Times of India

----------

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Diageo readies plans to take charge of United Spirits - Times of India

----------

Aditya Birla Group to build container facility for own use in Gujarat - Mint

----------

UltraTech in talks to buy ABG Cement unit - Economic Times

----------

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐