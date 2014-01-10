INDIA PRESS-Blackstone, Panchshil Realty bid 1.86 bln rupees for Citi's BKC property - Business Line

BRIEF-Pfizer Inc declared a 32-cent Q2 2017 dividend on co's common stock
* Declared a 32-cent second-quarter 2017 dividend on company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intermap Technologies reports 2017 first quarter financial results and management update
* Says Cox retains his duties as chief executive officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: