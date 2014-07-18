版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 18日 星期五 11:44 BJT

INDIA PRESS-Bombay High Court asks Cadbury to pay 2,014.50 rupees per share for buyback - Mint

(bit.ly/WlMIAT)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐