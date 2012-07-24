版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 24日 星期二 11:03 BJT

INDIA PRESS-Carlyle in talks to buy stake in mattress maker Kurlon-Times of India

----------

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Maruti may sack many workers at riot-hit factory - Times of India

----------

Survey makes case for labour law reforms - Mint

----------

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐