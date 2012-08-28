INDIA PRESS-Citi Venture may buy stake in Shriram's cement unit - Times of India

Google's digital assistant comes to new Android phones
Feb 26 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)