版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 29日 星期四 11:00 BJT

INDIA PRESS-DLF close to Aman Resorts sale for about $325 mln - Business Standard

----------

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Honda to build diesel engine factory in Rajasthan - Economic Times

----------

Indian companies cautious on IT budgets for 2013 - Economic Times

----------

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐