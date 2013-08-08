INDIA PRESS-DLF in talks with PEs to sell phase 2 of Pune tech park - Economic Times

Azul prices Brazilian portion of IPO at 21 reais/share
SAO PAULO, April 10 Azul SA, Brazil's No. 2 domestic airline, priced the domestic portion of a dual-country initial public offering at 21 reais per preferred share on Monday.
Note: Reuters has not verified the story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
LONDON, April 11 Britain's healthcare cost-effectiveness watchdog NICE said on Tuesday that Bristol-Myers Squibb's immunotherapy drug Opdivo was not worth using on the state health service for treating head and neck cancer due to its high price.
* Jana has yet to speak with Whole Foods management about its plans and is actively attempting to engage with CEO John Mackey- CNBC reporter, citing sources Source