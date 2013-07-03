INDIA PRESS-Govt likely to relax FDI norms for multi-brand retail - Mint

BRIEF-American Outdoor Brands says completes $50 mln repurchase program
* American Outdoor Brands Corp - board of directors approves additional $50 million under new repurchase plan
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
