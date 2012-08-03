INDIA PRESS-Bain buys 30 pct in Genpact for $1 bln - Business Standard

BRIEF-Fincantieri is awarded order from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings
* Awarded an order from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd for the construction of 4 new generation cruise ships with an option for additional 2
