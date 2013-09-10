INDIA PRESS-KKR likely to buy stake in Hyderabad-based Gland Pharma - Economic Times

BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices largest STACR deal to date
* Freddie Mac - Priced a $1.32 billion structured agency credit risk debt notes offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Freddie Mac - Priced a $1.32 billion structured agency credit risk debt notes offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Westar Energy Inc - On March 29, 2017 received a notice from administrator of Westar Energy, Inc. employees' 401(K) savings plan - SEC Filing
* Debbie knocked out 11.5 mln tonnes of metallurgical coal - Noble