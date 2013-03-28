版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 28日 星期四 11:09 BJT

INDIA PRESS-GMR unit sells stake in 2 coal blocks for $50 mln - Economic Times

----------

PREVIOUS ITEM

BRICS plans $100 bln fund to fight currency crises - Bloomberg

()

----------

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐