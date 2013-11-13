INDIA PRESS-Hero MotoCorp to roll out two-wheelers in the U.S.-Economic Times

BRIEF-Educational Development Corp's March revenue rose 31 pct
* Educational Development Corporation announces record March 2017 revenues
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
* Educational Development Corporation announces record March 2017 revenues
SINGAPORE, April 4 Asian share markets were down in skittish early trade on Tuesday as investors held their breath ahead of a potentially tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later this week.
WASHINGTON, April 3 U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday signed a repeal of Obama-era broadband privacy rules, the White House said, a victory for internet service providers and a blow to privacy advocates.