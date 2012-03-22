INDIA PRESS-Blackstone, Bain Capital in talks to buy Euronet's Indian ATM business-Economic Times

BRIEF-CRA International Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24
* Charles River Associates (CRA) announces fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2016 financial results
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
South Korean KEPCO to invest 5 bln rupees in Indian power company-Economic Times
----
Ultratech in talks with Adhunik to buy cement plant for 7 bln rupees-Economic Times
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Charles River Associates (CRA) announces fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2016 financial results
* Outside forensic experts have identified about 32 million user accounts for which they believe forged cookies were used or taken in 2015 and 2016
* Diplomat Pharmacy Inc files for non timely 10-K Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lV9nDo) Further company coverage: