版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 22日 星期四 10:54 BJT

INDIA PRESS-Blackstone, Bain Capital in talks to buy Euronet's Indian ATM business-Economic Times

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

South Korean KEPCO to invest 5 bln rupees in Indian power company-Economic Times

----

Ultratech in talks with Adhunik to buy cement plant for 7 bln rupees-Economic Times

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐