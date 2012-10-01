INDIA PRESS-Apple plans company-owned stores in India-Economic Times

Samsung Electronics sets March 29 for Galaxy S8 launch
BARCELONA, Spain, Feb 26 Samsung Electronics said on Sunday it would launch its next key device in the aftermath of a burning-battery scandal, the Galaxy S8, on March 29.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BARCELONA, Spain, Feb 26 Samsung Electronics said on Sunday it would launch its next key device in the aftermath of a burning-battery scandal, the Galaxy S8, on March 29.
* Devices announced by Nokia and brand licensing partner HMD (Adds background, detail, comments)
LONDON, Feb 26 Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck twice including a late headed winner as they edged Southampton 3-2 in an absorbing League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.