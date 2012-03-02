版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 2日 星期五 10:58 BJT

INDIA PRESS-Sikorsky to set up R&D hub in Hyderabad; may partner Tata Elxsi-Financial Chronicle

----

PREVIOUS ITEM

Vedanta offers 160 bln rupees for govt stake in Hindustan Zinc, Balco-Business Line

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐