版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 18日 星期五 12:08 BJT

INDIA PRESS-Infosys to hire over 8,000 in Pune in six months-Times of India

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐