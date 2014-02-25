版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 2月 25日 星期二 11:32 BJT

INDIA PRESS-Jaiprakash Associates in talks with ACC to sell stake in SAIL JV -Economic Times

(r.reuters.com/geh27v)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐