版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 23日 星期二 11:06 BJT

INDIA PRESS-Blackstone eyes stake in Jet Airways' frequent flier unit - Times of India

----------

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Jet Airways to move a third of int'l ops to Abu Dhabi on Etihad deal hopes-Mint

()

----------

Cairn India to spend $2.2 bln on oil, gas exploration in 3 years - Mint

()

----------

World Steel Association sees Indian steel demand recovering - Mint

()

----------

UltraTech in talks to buy Jaiprakash's Gujarat cement plants - Economic Times

()

----------

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐