INDIA PRESS-Blackstone eyes stake in Jet Airways' frequent flier unit - Times of India

BRIEF-PNC Financial Services sees Q2 net interest income up low-single digits compared to Q1
* Sees Q2 net interest income up low-single digits compared to Q1 2017
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Instagram - over 200 million people now use Instagram Stories
April 13 Wells Fargo & Co posted flat quarterly earnings on Thursday and warned its costs would remain elevated as the fallout from a sales practices scandal continues to impact the third-largest U.S. bank.