INDIA PRESS-Jet Airways plans to expand fleet to fight AirAsia - Bloomberg

Nikkei edges down on pause in weak yen trend; mining shares outperform
TOKYO, March 30 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Thursday morning pressured by a pause in the weak yen trend, while mining shares firmed on gains in oil prices.
MELBOURNE, March 30 Korea Zinc Inc, the world's third-largest zinc smelter, has agreed to take a 15 percent drop in annual processing fees for 2017 as smelters grapple with a dearth of mine supply, Metal Bulletin reported.
* As consideration for sale of Salinas Grandes tenements, LSC will pay to orocobre US$7 million, with US$4 million payable at closing