版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 30日 星期四 11:10 BJT

INDIA PRESS-Johnson & Johnson may buy electrolyte drink ORS-L for 7 bln rupees - Times of India

(bit.ly/1tklDcG)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Derek Francis in Bangalore)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐