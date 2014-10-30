INDIA PRESS-Johnson & Johnson may buy electrolyte drink ORS-L for 7 bln rupees - Times of India

BRIEF-Millicom to sell and lease back towers to American Tower in Paraguay
* Millicom signs agreement to sell and lease back towers to American Tower in Paraguay
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Derek Francis in Bangalore)
* Millicom signs agreement to sell and lease back towers to American Tower in Paraguay
* Tencent Cloud plans to open five overseas data centers this year
PRAGUE, April 26 Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) on Wednesday reported a 29 percent rise in first-quarter core profit, boosted by growing television advertising markets and increasing subscription fees.