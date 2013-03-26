INDIA PRESS-KKR, Singapore's GIC plan finance firm to fund India property developers - Mint

BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
