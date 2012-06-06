INDIA PRESS-MStanley's PE fund in talks to buy Lanco road assets-Business Standard

BRIEF-Cypress Semiconductor files definitive consent solicitation to eliminate cumulative voting
* Cypress Semiconductor files definitive consent solicitation to eliminate cumulative voting
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Founders likely to cut stake in Essar Oil - Economic Times
Reliance, GAIL may lose 5 gas pipeline licences - Economic Times
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Atyr Pharma receives ema orphan drug designation for the treatment of limb girdle muscular dystrophy with resolaris™ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says reached agreement with Viex Capital Advisors to reconstitute board