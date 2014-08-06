版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 6日 星期三 10:46 BJT

INDIA PRESS-Microsoft may become first MNC to set up cloud data centre in India-Economic Times

(bit.ly/1opFCRa)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐