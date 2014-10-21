INDIA PRESS-TA Associates eyes Motilal Oswal's 12 pct stake in AU Financiers - Economic Times

BRIEF-Russia's Mechel to produce 10 mln t of coking coal concentrate in 2017
* Says plans to produce 10 million tonnes of coking coal concentrate in 2017. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Derek Francis in Bangalore)
