INDIA PRESS-Motorola Mobility may close down India operations-Economic Times

BRIEF-EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.13
* EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED JANUARY 31, 2017
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09 PER SHARE