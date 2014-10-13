版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 10月 13日 星期一 11:59 BJT

INDIA PRESS-Drug pricing regulator slaps 3 bln rupees penalty on Novartis - Business Standard

(bit.ly/1tngjZ9)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐