INDIA PRESS-ONGC-led consortium to bid for stake in Conoco's oil sand assets-Economic Times

----------
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Blackstone eyes realty deal for about $230 mln-Times of India
----------
Reliance Power gets $1.1 bln loans from China-Asian Wall Street Journal
----------
Nalco plans to invest $2 bln in power generation-Bloomberg
----------
Ranbaxy CEO says aims to expand U.S. sales-AP in Mint
----------
Niko raises Surat gas price, slams government-Business Standard
----------
MCX gets approval to launch stocks trading-Economic Times
----------
Malaysia's Maxis in talks to sell Indian unit Aircel-Economic Times
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.