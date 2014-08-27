INDIA PRESS-Government asks Pepsi to cut sugar content-Economic Times

MTU Aero Engines beats forecasts thanks to maintenance division

BERLIN, April 28 German aircraft engine maker MTU Aero Engines reported a better than expected 19.6 percent rise in first quarter profit, driven by its business maintaining commercial jet engines. The company, whose customers include planemakers Boeing , Airbus and Bombardier, reported adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 157 million euros ($170.6 million), against average analyst expectations for 140 million euros.