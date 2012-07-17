INDIA PRESS-Reliance in talks to sell Iraqi assets to Chevron-DNA

PepsiCo to cut jobs in Philly as sales lose fizz after soda tax
March 1 PepsiCo Inc said on Wednesday it would cut 80 to 100 jobs in Philadelphia as the city's new sugar-sweetened beverage tax hurts demand for its products.
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says at December 31, 2016, had about 58,000 employees compared to 69,000 employees at December 31, 2015 - SEC filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2ls2shw Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, March 1 The flow of income tax refunds to U.S. consumers is getting back on track following a slow start this year that has had some retail chains worried about spending.