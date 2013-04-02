INDIA PRESS-TPG wants to sell remaining 10 pct in Shriram Transport - Economic Times

BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch announces partnership with Zalora
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co says has entered into a wholesale agreement with Zalora
* Announces agreement to amend its secured revolving facility with Sifnos Shareholders Inc to extend the facility' s maturity and make it unsecured
SAN FRANCISCO, April 10 Facebook Inc plans to announce on Monday that more than 5 million businesses are advertising on the social network each month and that it is updating its suite of ad services to try to draw more small businesses onto its mobile platform.