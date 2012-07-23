INDIA PRESS-TCS, Infosys, Cognizant in race to buy Lodestone - Financial Express

BRIEF-Editas Medicine Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million
* Editas medicine inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million - sec filing
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
Huawei rules out mobile handset factory in India for now - Economic Times
L&T, Pipavav sign 2 separate JVs with Mazagon Dock - Economic Times
ONGC looks to boost gas output by 2016 - Economic Times
* Seacor holdings inc- seacor marine holdings entered into amendment no. 1 to convertible senior note purchase agreement dated november 30, 2015
* Siteone landscape supply names w. Roy dunbar to its board of directors